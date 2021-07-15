RSV infections on the rise
What is it?
RSV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a highly contagious respiratory virus that usually spreads during the winter, but is surging this summer.
How do I know if my child has RSV?
Fever, cough, runny nose, trouble breathing and loss of appetite are common symptoms. RSV can run its course like a common cold; most children do not require intensive medical care to fight it off. Infections tend to be at their worst on days three through five.
When should I seek medical intervention?
Louisiana pediatricians say that if children are grunting as they try to breathe, taking more than 60 breaths per minute or if you can see their muscles contracting in their back or chest as they try to breathe, that’s a sign that you should seek medical help. Babies who were born premature, those with cystic fibrosis and other respiratory problems should be especially closely monitored.
How is RSV treated?
There is no cure or specific treatment for RSV. Parents can manage symptoms at home by keeping their children hydrated and keeping their noses free of secretions. Some doctors advise Motrin or Tylenol for treating fever and honey to help soothe coughing in babies over age one. Children who are hospitalized with RSV might receive oxygen, intravenous hydration and suctioning.
How can I avoid it?
RSV spreads through respiratory droplets (like coughs) and surfaces. Wash your hands frequently and stay away from others who are sick.