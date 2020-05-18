Patricia Gannon, who covered Acadiana's social scene for two decades, has died after a brief battle with cancer. She was 68.
Gannon received the advanced cancer diagnosis in mid-March and died Sunday evening in hospice care, according to her daughter.
"It was extremely fast," Kathleen Gannon said.
Patricia Gannon began covering society for The Acadiana Advocate in 2013. Before that, she covered society for The Daily Advertiser and Times of Acadiana.
She also worked as a gifted and talented teacher for the Lafayette Parish School System for 32 years. Most of that time was spent at Plantation Elementary School, which has since been renamed Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Elementary.
"Her greatest pride and joy was going on to have a second career as a writer," Kathleen Gannon said. "That was her favorite thing. She was a teacher for many years, but that was not her passion. It was definitely writing."
Patricia Gannon was born and raised in Oklahoma. She moved to south Louisiana in 1981 during the petroleum boom so her then-husband could take a job at PHI.
Her only child remembers her mother as a lover of art and the written word.
"She always enjoyed art," Kathleen Gannon said. "She always enjoyed our short trips to New Orleans during the holidays. We would go shop and eat, do Brennan's and all that stuff. Just a lover of art and the written word."
The family is planning to hold a public memorial service from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home, 1010 Pandora St. in Lafayette.
Up to 80 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time with social distancing guidelines in place because of the novel coronavirus, Kathleen Gannon said.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking people to make a donation to any rural animal organization in honor of Patricia Gannon's love for horses.