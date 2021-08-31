The good news is that the water is still running and cell service was partially back up Tuesday morning. The bad news? In the largest shelter in Lafourche Parish, there are now more evacuees than the previous day. Many of them don't have homes to return to. Some of them were transferred from Thibodaux Regional Hospital.

“The regional hospital here is full, mostly because of COVID-19,” said Amanda Matis, director of the shelter inside Thibodaux High School. “So, starting Monday night, the hospital sent us some of its patients, and we are welcoming those with minor medical issues.”

Although it has running water, the shelter still doesn’t have electricity and is waiting for a new generator to be delivered. Cellphone service comes and goes. And when director Matis saw the first ambulances emerging from streets blocked by trees and electrical wires, she had no idea they were headed to the shelter.

“They didn’t call us because we had no communication,” she said. “They just transported patients here, trying to see if we had space.”

+24 No cell service, no water: After devastating Ida, some Lafourche residents still wait for rescue Tommy Pitre rode his bicycle through downtown Thibodaux on Monday afternoon to witness Hurricane Ida's wreckage firsthand. It was one of the f…

Across the state, 2,450 people were hospitalized with COVID as of Saturday. The fourth surge filled hospitals to capacity in July and August, but the number of patients hospitalized dropped by about 20% in the days leading up to the hurricane, and many of the most critical patients had already been evacuated to hospitals farther from the coast.

Before Ida made landfall Sunday night, the Thibodaux shelter welcomed nearly 150 people, but that number dropped to 60 Monday morning as people ventured out to see what was left of their homes.

On Tuesday, there were 88 camped out along the school’s hallways, “and I can say that almost all of them lost literally everything,” Matis said. “They don’t know where to go, their homes were destroyed by Ida, and they are waiting for FEMA to understand what their next options are.”

Alberta Carter, a Houma resident, arrived at the Thibodaux shelter Monday afternoon with her four grandchildren. They joined her son and daughter-in-law.

As the family sat on the floor opening prepackaged military meals, Carter reflected on their situation.

“This hurricane trashed our house, the trees fell down and destroyed it,” she said. “It was terrible because we had to stay in our car for a while waiting for help, but we didn’t know what to do.”

She still doesn’t know what the family is going to do, and the uncertainty can make for a tense atmosphere.

+35 South Lafourche hurricane damage widespread, random, devastating Driving south Monday afternoon on La. 1 in Lafourche Parish just 24 hours after Category 4 Hurricane Ida barreled up from the Gulf of Mexico, …

“People here are very stressed out,” Carter said. “They ask themselves: ‘What can I do? Can I get help? What am I going to do now?’ I have never experienced something like that.”

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Across the state, there are 31 shelters open with a capacity of 12,000. Right now, they house 1,741 residents, but that’s likely to go up. State officials expect an uptick in evacuees Tuesday as some coastal parish shelters of last resort are closed and those folks are transferred by bus to other shelters further north.

Two medical shelters have also opened — one in Shreveport that has 19 patients and six caregivers and one in Alexandria, which has 51 patients and 20 caregivers. The Alexandria medical shelter has room for 200 patients. The shelters for medical needs do take walk-ups but there’s a criteria list to get in and they'll have a triage line to check the health of those coming in.

Two isolation sites for people testing positive for COVID have also been set up. One in Chicot State Park has 18 patients who are not critically ill. A facility in Caldwell Parish has about 20 people quarantining.

It's unclear how long the Thibodaux shelter will remain open, however Mati was told to expect an influx of people over the next 24 hours, mostly from hospitals trying to focus on COVID units and the most serious patients.

The percentage of people with completed COVID-19 vaccinations in Lafourche and neighboring Terrebonne parish continues to lag behind the state average.

About 38% of Lafourche Parish was fully vaccinated as of Thursday. LDH updates its vaccination data each Monday and Thursday, but updates have been put on hold post-Ida. Based on Thursday numbers, 37,182 people had completed their COVID-19 vaccinations, while another 44,956 people had received a first dose.

In neighboring Terrebonne Parish, 37,583 parish residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, about 33.38% of the population, and another 46,637 people had received a first dose. The two parishes are part of LDH’s Region 3 with Assumption, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist and St. Mary parishes, which has a regional completed vaccination rate of 38.19%.

The Thibodaux shelter is checking temperatures before people enter the building and is providing free rapid tests for anyone with COVID symptoms. So far, only one evacuee has tested positive at the shelter, but there is concern it might not be the last case.

“But so far we are doing fine,” Matis said.

As soon as cellphone service was restored Tuesday, there was a rush to help evacuees.

“This is Louisiana at its best,” Matis added. “When a hurricane hits us, the community comes together and teams up. We will make it through this time, too.”

Staff writers Katie Gagliano and Mark Ballard contributed to this report.