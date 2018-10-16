The husband-wife team behind Sawbriar Brewery are facing fresh setbacks in their effort to set up shop in downtown Lafayette, two months after terminating their lease at a different location.
The proprietors, John Paul and Jessica Paul, say they are intent on opening a microbrewery and bar in downtown Lafayette, and they seemed to have scored a needed win this month by signing a lease at the historic Garfield House, at Garfield Street and Lee Avenue.
But news of Sawbriar’s plans quickly sparked fierce backlash from neighboring residents and business owners, some of whom spoke at a contentious Zoning Commission meeting Monday. Councilman Pat Lewis joined in speaking against the project. The commission heeded the opponents' concerns by voting to reject a recommendation that Sawbriar be given a conditional use permit to open a new bar downtown. The commission’s vote, which defied city-parish planning staff’s recommendation, is strictly advisory. City-Parish Council will have final say, and an introductory ordinance will be read Nov. 5.
The commission’s vote comes about two months after the Pauls backed out of a lease at a Buchanan Street warehouse with the Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority, which is a governmental body. John Paul said at the time they had “significant differences in understanding” with the authority about the cost of required upgrades, which he estimated at $300,000.
The council in January replaced a hard prohibition on new downtown bars with a special permitting regime to allow them on a case-by-case basis. Those who pushed for the change argued that it would empower the council to allow for respectable operators while pushing out negligent ones with no regard for overcrowding, noise, litter and other nuisances.
But the commission chairman, John Guilbeau, said he is concerned the policy change could have unintended consequences. Guilbeau said he thought a long-term plan governing the addition of future bars was to accompany the shift to a conditional-use permitting regime, but none had been adopted.
“I don’t want to single this one out, but how many more of these are we going to get?” Guilbeau said, referring to Sawbriar. “All of a sudden, we are going to have these things all over the place. Where are the controls? Who is doing the reviews of all this? It gives me heartburn.”
Some of the opponents who spoke at the commission meeting said they weren’t opposed to a microbrewery, only that it shouldn't be in close proximity to single-family homes. They said no alcohol-based business is appropriate for the site.
John Paul said he had a different business model.
“You might compare us to a coffeehouse for beer, not a bar,” Paul said. “Our aim is not to create a raucous roadhouse.”
That did not move Barry Sallinger, who lives on Garfield Street about two blocks away and owns other residential and commercial properties in the area. Sallinger said he had collected about 90 signatures from opponents who live and work near the site. He brought to the meeting a bag full of bottles, cans and go cups that he said he had picked up on Sunday morning near his home.
“That’s what we have to live in. Other people’s filth. Other people’s garbage,” Sallinger said, comparing downtown Lafayette to a juvenile delinquent who litters at will without repercussion.
Sawbriar’s plans call for a 5,150-square-foot tap room with 58 customer seats and a patio area for customers, and for an adjoining building with production and packaging equipment. The spaces currently operate as the Esprit de Coeur special event venue.
The Pauls, who have signed a three-year lease, would take over that business with existing staff while changing the name to Sawbriar and maintaining regular operating hours for the tap room, said Angelle Baudin, who operates Esprit de Coeur and owns the building with her husband, Jeremiah Gooding.
Sawbriar’s permit application projects $55,000 in monthly revenue, with 80 percent coming from alcohol sales, and the remainder from food and merchandise.
Gooding told the commission he and Baudin bought the property in 2010, when its condition couldn't have been much worse. The property was dilapidated with "heroin needles" all over the floor, he said, adding that the couple invested sweat equity worth about $260,000 refurbishing it. They have since engaged with multiple prospective tenants, Gooding said.
Responding to Sallinger and others concerned with litter, Gooding said he and his stepson regularly pick up garbage along the primary Jefferson Street corridor. Sawbriar, which would close at midnight on weekends and 11 p.m. on other days, would not contribute to late-night debauchery, Gooding said.
“The reason we decided to accept the Pauls’ lease is because it’s not a bar,” Gooding said. “We feel a microbrewery is that cool thing people will go to.”