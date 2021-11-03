Two vacancies on the eight-seat Lafayette Parish Library Board give the mayor-president and Parish Council the opportunity to further stack the board with conservative, right-leaning residents, some who want to reduce services and exercise more control over operations and finances.
Three of the last four library board members appointed by the Parish Council since August of 2020 have been conservatives, one a member of the Lafayette Republican Parish Executive Committee, and two vocal opponents of the controversial 2018 Drag Queen Story Time.
The Parish Council appointed Stephanie Armbruster, Drag Queen Story Time opponent, in August of 2020 over incumbent Rebekke Miller; James Thomas, a member of the Lafayette Democrat Parish Executive Committee, over incumbent Nora Stelly; Landon Boudreaux of the Lafayette Republican Executive Committee; and Mimi Godwin, who resigned almost immediately and was replaced in February by Robert Judge, also a Drag Queen Story Time opponent.
The term of library board member Adele Blue expires Jan. 7, 2022. The Parish Council is advertising for volunteers to replace her.
The second vacancy is to be filled by Mayor-President Josh Guillory. Library Board Vice President Hilda Edmond, who attempted to convene an unadvertised executive session to discuss books displayed for Pride Month in February, recently resigned.
The mayor-president's appointee must be an employee of Lafayette Consolidated Government. Guillory's spokesperson Jamie Angelle said the mayor-president's appointee would be coming in a few weeks.
The Parish Council's Oct. 5 meeting agenda included an appointment by Guillory to the library board. But Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer for LCG, said the item was withdrawn. Guillory wanted to appoint Dustin Arnaud of Scott, but Arnaud is not an LCG employee. He is on the Lafayette Republican Parish Executive Committee, having run unopposed in 2020.
According to a July 7, 2020, post by Michael Lunsford on the Citizens for a New Louisiana website, Arnaud opposes new taxes for LCG and spoke against Drag Queen Story Time.
He would have been the third person appointed to the library board who opposed Drag Queen Story Time.
Appointed to the board in February by the Parish Council, Judge was elected board president in October.
He wasted no time causing a stir on the board. Judge almost immediately proposed changing the library system's mission statement to remove recreation and cultural enrichment. Judge objected to the library system loaning out fishing poles and sewing machines, for instance. The library board tabled his proposal, but Judge attempted to bring it up at another meeting, where the board's legal adviser and other board members voiced concern. No action was taken.
A parish wide property tax to fund the library system is on the Nov. 13 ballot. Some Black leaders are opposed to the renewal because the library board ignored their requests to commit to building a new library in northeast Lafayette with $8 million set aside in 2019 for construction but no money allocated to staff and operate it.
Anyone wishing to submit their name for consideration for the Parish Council's appointment to the library board must submit a resume by noon Nov. 16 to Veronica Williams, Clerk of the Council, P.O. Box 4017-C, Lafayette LA 70502 or email it to BCLafayette@LafayetteLA.gov. The appointment will be made at the Dec. 1 council meeting.