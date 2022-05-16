The Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control, which has had some tense meetings in recent months over requests to ban books and a movie, now will require four votes of its eight-person membership to take action.
The board's bylaws previously required only a majority of those present to pass a motion. In cases where only five attended a meeting, only three votes, a majority of those present, was needed to act.
Board President Robert Judge offered a motion to change bylaws after consulting with legal counsel to comply with the Louisiana Open Meetings Law requirements. The motion, seconded by Stephanie Armbruster, still would have required only three votes to take action if only five board members were in attendance.
Action unanimously taken by the board Thursday amends the bylaws to require at least four members to pass a motion. For instance, if five of the eight are present now they need four votes instead of three to approve a motion.
David Pitre, one of the newest board members, requested that change.
“Even if we have five people here and have the authority," Pitre said, "I’m just not entirely comfortable with having three of us effect such a change.”
It appears the board would be in compliance with the Louisiana Open Meetings Law if only three members out of a quorum of five approved a motion. But several residents at the board's April 18 meeting questioned that fact and objected, asking the board to table the matter for further research. Judge said he brought the matter back to the board last week after consulting legal counsel.