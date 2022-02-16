Eight people are displaced and one person is injured following a Wednesday morning fire at an apartment complex on E. University Avenue.
Lafayette firefighters responded to an apartment fire at 1:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of E. University Avenue, according to a statement from the Lafayette Fire Department.
After several calls reporting smoke coming from one of the eight apartments in the building, Lafayette firefighters arrived about 1:56 a.m. Seven fire trucks with approximately 26 firefighters responded to the scene.
All occupants had already been evacuated with assistance from UL Police. A downstairs apartment was fully involved, and the fire quickly spread to an upstairs unit. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. At least four apartments sustained major fire and water damage.
An occupant of the apartment where the fire started was injured. He was transported to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance with moderate burns.
Fire officials determined that the fire originated in the kitchen. A pot of grease left unattended on the stove is being considered as the cause of the fire.
The incident is under investigation.