Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory on Thursday fired Police Chief Thomas Glover, according to an emailed statement from Guillory spokesperson Jamie Angelle. No reason was cited for Glover's termination.

Wayne Griffin, a sergeant with the LPD was named interim chief.

Griffin was a finalist selected by the police chief search committee in 2020.

Lafayette has experienced a significant increase in violent crimes, according to the latest annual FBI crime report. The rise in crime follows statewide and national trends. Homicides were also on track to increase locally, although not as much as statewide and nationally.

There were 712 violent crimes reported in 2020 on the FBI report, which used the Lafayette Police Department as a source, up from 664 in 2019.

This is a developing story.