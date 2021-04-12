Two Lafayette Parish residents are suing the Lafayette Parish Council, four councilmen, Mayor-President Josh Guillory and Lafayette Consolidated Government alleging violations of the state's open meetings law.
Lessie Leblanc-Melancon and Dominique Ducote allege in the lawsuit filed Friday in 15th Judicial District Court that Parish Councilmen Josh Carlson, John Guilbeau and Bryan Tabor violated the open meetings law by conferring and deciding in advance of a public meeting who they would appoint to the Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control.
Three is a majority of the council. The lawsuit alleges by discussing the vote and deciding in advance who the majority of the council would appoint amounted to a "walking quorum" of the Parish Council, which is a violation of the open meetings law.
Carlson, Guilbeau and Tabor voted Feb. 9 to appoint Robert Judge to the library board from among seven people who applied for the volunteer post. Carlson nominated Judge, who in 2018 vocally opposed a controversial Drag Queen Story Time event at the library.
Councilman Kevin Naquin also is named in the lawsuit, although he and Councilman A.B. Rubin nominated and voted for others. Rubin was not specifically named in the suit.
In text messages obtained by Ducote through a public records request, library board member Landon Boudreaux discusses with who appears to be Carlson about who the Parish Council should appoint to the library board. The text messages show Carlson saying he "went to bat" for Judge and that "Bryan and John are on board."
Boudreaux, who as a library board member does not appoint fellow board members, wrote, "We might need to change our appointment." He also said he was concerned about Judge's affiliation with "Lunsford with everything going on." He was apparently referring to Michael Lunsford, a Breaux Bridge resident who is executive director of Citizens for a New Louisiana, an anti-tax group that opposed a library property tax renewal that voters rejected in 2018.
The library board in February was in the midst of an image crisis after The Acadiana Advocate reported the group rejected a Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities grant that would have funded discussions on books about Black voter suppression and history. Board members said they rejected the grant because the two moderators were too left-leaning and the librarian, who resigned days later, did not find a moderator to offer an alternate, more conservative voice.
The public uproar that followed put the city and library system in the national spotlight.
Leblanc-Melancon and Ducote are asking a judge to void Judge's appointment and order a new appointment to the library board.
The lawsuit alleges a second open meetings law violation occurred at the Feb. 9 Parish Council meeting when a security guard at City Hall did not allow Leblanc-Melancon to bring a camera into the council meeting.
The security guard advised Leblanc-Melancon a verbal order had been given that cameras would not be allowed during council meetings, the lawsuit alleges. She was forced to return her camera to her vehicle before being allowed into the meeting room.
Leblanc-Melancon and Ducote are seeking civil penalties and legal fees.