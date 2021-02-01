Black activists are planning to protest a recent decision by the Lafayette Parish Library board that killed a $2,700 grant for books, speakers and discussion on voting rights history.
Leaders with Lafayette's Stand Black organization and the Louisiana NAACP announced Sunday evening they are partnering to protest the Library Board of Control's decision.
"Louisiana has a repugnant history of manipulating the truth of racism and bigotry," said Jamal Taylor, cofounder of Stand Black and chair of the education committee of the Louisiana NAACP, in a statement. "It is time that we now move henceforth to tackle these issues head-on. We will not continue to sit silently while a small contingent of racists and bigots perpetuate conspiracy theories."
The activists plan to gather at the main branch of the Lafayette library on Feb. 15, when the board is scheduled to meet.
Library board members said during a Jan. 25 meeting that the speakers scheduled to discuss voting rights history were "extremely far left" and wouldn't present "both sides" of the issue. The members said such a discussion could further damage the library's image after community uproar over a proposed drag queen story time event in 2018-19.
Teresa Elberson, director of the Lafayette Public Library System, retired days after the board's decision.
"In order to be crystal clear, there are not two sides to this discussion," Stand Black and the NAACP said in a statement. "There has been a well-documented history of voter suppression of Black people in this country. Make no mistake that the 'our constituents' that are being referred to are people that believe in continuing to marginalize minority communities."
The library was approved for a $2,700 grant from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities to be used for two discussion facilitators and the purchase of books as part of the LEH's "Who Gets to Vote?" library reading and book discussion program. The grant is part of the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
"The series, developed by the LEH, is intended to engage members of the general public in conversations on the history of voting — and efforts to suppress the vote — in the United States," according to the grant application.
One of the discussion leaders was to be Theodore Foster, an assistant professor of African American history at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, who wrote the discussion guide for one of the books for LEH.
Rejection of the grant, Foster said on Friday, "is disappointing given the history of African Americans and voting rights."
Stand Black and the NAACP said the history of activists such as John Lewis, who organized bus boycotts and nonviolent protests to support voting rights and racial equality, will not be diminished in Lafayette.
"We encourage all those able to stand on the right side of justice to attend," the leaders of the organizations wrote. "Voting rights are not an option; they are a Constitutional mandate that will not be manipulated in Lafayette."
