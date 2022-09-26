Acadian Ambulance on Monday deployed 10 ambulances with 22 crew members to a staging area in Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian.
Randall Mann, Acadian Ambulance vice president of marketing and public relations, told KATC the crew was deployed to Florida in 2018 to assist with the response to Hurricane Michael. Since that deployment, the Florida Department of Health has called on Acadian to assist with several incidents.
Early Monday morning, Acadian Ambulance deployed 10 ambulances, including six critical care transports, two advanced life support and two basic life support units, and a maintenance support vehicle to a staging area in Pensacola. The Acadian crew members will assist with facility evacuations, storm response and facility repatriations. They will be under the direction of the Florida Department of Health and deployed throughout the state as needed.
The strike team response and logistics was organized by Acadian Ambulance operations management and fleet maintenance staff.