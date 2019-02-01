The Lafayette Diocese this week received a new sexual abuse allegation against a former priest who had already been removed because of a previous allegation.
Joseph Alexander is accused of abusing minor during his 14-year tenure – from 1988 to 2002 – as a priest at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Eunice, according to diocese news release.
The release does not specify the year of the abuse, or any additional details about the circumstances.
Alexander was removed in 2002 when because of allegations he abused a child in the early 1960s, prior to his ordination. Alexander was Benedictine monk in Uniontown, Kent., at the time of the previous alleged abuse.
The diocese learned of the new allegation on Jan. 28, according to the news release.
Former Bishop Edward O'Donnell told The Daily Advertiser in 2002 that Alexander had "served with distinction," and the diocese had "no reason to believe" that any abuse had occurred while Alexander was at St. Anthony.
