The Lafayette Parish Council may have found a solution to keep open four north Lafayette recreation centers and keep some employees targeted for layoffs employed for a year.
In a news release Tuesday evening, Lafayette Consolidated Government officials announced a special meeting of the Parish Council at 5 p.m. Aug. 10.
Parish Council Chairman Kevin Naquin said in the release the council will consider using $200,000 from $2 million rededicated by voters in 2019 from surplus parish library funds. The proposition also rededicated $8 million in library funds to drainage.
"The Parish Council's goal," Naquin said in the news release, "was certainly to find a way to keep them open, but we needed time to figure out where funding would come from."
The $200,000 will keep the recreation centers in predominantly Black neighborhoods open for a year and give the City Council time to work with Mayor-President Josh Guillory on a long-term solution, the release states.
In July, Guillory announced he was closing four recreation centers in the city effective Aug. 14 and laying off 37 employees, including park police, in an effort to cut costs. The move took council members and the Black community by surprise and Guillory faced backlash from some residents.
Last week the City Council attempted to introduce an ordinance that would have forced Guillory to keep the centers open through Oct. 31, the close of the current fiscal year. The Parish Council, however, did not introduce the ordinance, killing it, creating even more outcry from some City Council members and residents who weren't allowed to address the councils.
The City Council at a special meeting Aug. 4 was expected to consider an ordinance directing all city-generated money for parks and recreation be placed in a separate account from parish parks and recreation money, with the City Council controlling how city funds are spent.
Property owners in the city of Lafayette pay a property tax dedicated to parks and recreation in the city only. Parish residents do not pay a tax dedicated to parks and recreation. Guillory's proposed budget for 2020-21 calls for nearly all parks and recreation funding throughout the parish to come from the city of Lafayette.
Naquin, in the news release, said the Parish Council's goal is to find a way to make parish parks self-sufficient. There are no LCG recreation centers outside the city of Lafayette. The council is working on intergovernmental agreements with sports leagues that use those parks.
"I understand the meaning behind the City Council's proposed ordinance calling for separate city and parish parks and recreation funds," Naquin said in the release. "However, I would like to have more time to get these intergovernmental agreements in place. This way we can have a joint meeting and both councils can vote."
The Parish Council on Tuesday approved an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Broussard for that municipality to operate and maintain LCG's Arceneaux Park on East Main Street. Naquin said at the meeting he hopes to see similar agreements with others taking over operation and maintenance of LCG parks to relieve the parish of that financial burden.