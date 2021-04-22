Funeral arrangements have been set for Quinon Odell Pitre, 31, a crew member who was aboard the Seacor Power lift boat when it capsized off Port Fourchon on April 13.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Quirk & Son Funeral Home in EUnice with Pastor Weston Weaver officiating. Burial will follow in Bellow Cemetery in Swords.

The family will receive visitors from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. Friday, April 23 at the funeral home with a Rosary at 7 p.m. by Quinon’s aunt, Bobbie Michael. Visitation will resume at 8 a.m. Saturday until the time of funeral.

is survived by two daughters, Emma Claire Pitre, Alyssa Jo Pitre; one brother, Pat Pitre and his wife, Donna; seven sisters, Misty Pitre and companion Kevin Blanchard, Kim Smith and her husband, Craig, Jo Lynn Vacarro and her husband, Dominic, Roxanne Venable, Rhonda Pitre, LaRee Sanchez and her husband, Johnny, Tina Chovanetz and her husband, Kevin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Carol Williams Pitre, and a brother, Shane Pitre.

Pitre, who was identified Wednesday, was the sixth body found in the wake of the capsized lift boat. He was the second Acadiana resident killed in the incident. Ernest Williams, 69, of Arnaudville. Williams, 69, was pulled from the water April 16 near Cocodrie, about 30 miles west of the overturned vessel.

Several Acadiana men who were aboard the Seacor Power are still missing, including Dylan Daspit, Jay Guevara and Gregory Walcott.

