Hearings on the 2020-21 budget proposed by Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Josh Guillory have highlighted something many have said for years: Taxpayers in the city of Lafayette are keeping parish operations afloat.
Thursday's review by the City and Parish councils of the budget for Guillory's own department show the city of Lafayette is paying 79% of his expenses and the parish 21%.
Chief Financial Officer Lorrie Toups said the split was based on what the parish can afford to pay and is the same used in previous years.
In reviewing the legal department's budget, also based on a 79-21 split, City Councilwoman Liz Hebert offered an amendment to change the split to 50-50, prompting Toups to object. Doing so, Toups said, would leave the parish budget with a negative. In other words, there isn't enough money in the parish budget to pay more than 21% of the expenses for the legal department.
This is the first budget presented by Guillory and the first for the separate City and Parish councils, who took office in January.
From 1996 until January, Lafayette Consolidated Government was governed by a combined City-Parish Council, where council members whose districts consisted primarily of residents outside the city of Lafayette had the same vote on the city's budget and operations as council members whose constituents were primarily in the city of Lafayette.
In December 2018, voters amended the home rule charter creating separate City and Parish Councils in an effort to give city taxpayers more representation and control over their tax dollars.
Followers of the current budget hearings are witnessing the new City Council fighting to gain control over city tax dollars against a Parish Council and administration resistant to relinquishing control over city tax revenues that have helped parish government stay afloat for years.
"The fix to the charter was never meant to fix everything," Hebert, who served on the former City-Parish Council, said in an interview Friday. "It was meant to kick the door down and show the people the issues we're having with the budget."
The issues have always been there, she said, they just weren't discussed.
"Now you have a designated council fighting for the city of Lafayette's economy," Hebert added.
The battleground is the budget and the sides have largely been decided: Most of the City Council versus most of the Parish Council along with Guillory and his administration. City Councilman Andy Naquin, District 2, has sided from time to time with the parish when he previously served on the City-Parish Council representing the only district entirely in the city.
A series of budget amendments offered by City Council members may prove contentious when they come up for a vote during budget wrap-up and final adoption Aug. 27 and Sept. 10, pitting the two councils against one another over who should control city tax dollars.
Despite proclamations from Guillory that four recreation centers in Black, economically challenged neighborhoods will remain open, City Councilman Glenn Lazard, during a budget hearing Thursday, offered an amendment to transfer $3.5 million in city general fund money to parks and recreation to keep them open. Naquin objected, forcing a separate vote at budget wrap-up.
Guillory's 2020-21 budget has the parish government contributing no money to parks and recreation in the fiscal year that begins Nov. 1. Some City Council members are asking why the Parish Council has a vote on parks and recreation's budget if the parish contributes nothing.
With LCG attorneys hired by Guillory saying the Parish Council can vote on the parks and recreation budget, some are saying the City Council needs to hire its own attorney.
The City Council he served on prior to consolidation in 1996 had its own attorney beholden only to the City Council, Chris Williams said Sunday during an interview on "Community Hour," a radio show hosted by former City-Parish Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux on KNEK Magic 104.7.
The current City Council, Williams advised, should assign itself its own attorney as a fiscal adviser to provide expertise during the budget hearings and moving forward.
The councils are scheduled to adopt the budget Sept. 10. According to the charter, four out of five members of each council are needed to adopt the budget.
If the Parish Council rejects the City Council's proposed amendments to use city tax dollars for functions Guillory cut, such as parks and recreation, the Lafayette Science Museum and the Heymann Performing Arts Center, will the City Council vote against the proposed budget in an attempt to force the Parish Council to reconsider?
If the councils fail to adopt a budget by Oct. 1, 30 days prior to the start of the new fiscal year, the current budget remains in effect for up to six months using 50% of current expenditures, the charter states.
The problems with the home rule charter, Hebert said, won't be solved quickly.
"This is all part of the process of showing people what's wrong with this form of government," she said. "The charter needs to be amended again. It has to be. This form of government will not work for the city of Lafayette taxpayers."