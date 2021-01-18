A two-time Grammy nominated zydeco musician is running for mayor of the fifth-largest city in Louisiana.
Sean Ardoin, 51, said that after two devastating hurricanes amid the ongoing pandemic, he saw his home city in a different light.
“The pandemic is one thing. We’ve got to recover from two hurricanes and we’ve got to figure out how to survive and thrive in the middle of a pandemic,” Ardoin said. “But the issues we had before these things haven’t gone anywhere.
“The issues that we have with the pandemic and hurricanes — we’ve got to work on that — that’s the new thing,” he said. “It exposed the fact that we don’t have the tax base.”
Ardoin will run as a Democrat against a Republican incumbent, Mayor Nic Hunter, who took office in 2017.
The election is March 20.
With the campaign theme, “Rebuild and Reimagine,” Ardoin hopes to reverse what he considers an exodus of the city’s workforce, infrastructure problems and housing issues.
“The hurricane has exposed the gaps in housing, opportunity,” said Ardoin. “The hurricanes have exposed we’re losing our talent; our talent keeps going to other places.”
The huge refinery industry presence and the casinos helped Lake Charles weather the recession, he said.
“So, while we experienced it, it didn’t hit us like it hit everybody else. Lake Charles have been prosperous for the last 10-15 years because of industry,” said Ardoin. “And we should have been taking that and promoting it to the rest of the country to get businesses to come here.”
Lost in the shuffle, he said, are small businesses.
“I want to create an arm of economic development aimed specifically at small businesses because as of right now, the City of Lake Charles doesn’t have that,” said Ardoin. “We need to make it easier to start and continue doing business in Lake Charles.”
Ardoin said small businesses, the service sector in particular, can complement the larger industries and in turn, keep locals from leaving town to spend their time and entertainment dollars in Lafayette, New Orleans or Houston.
“There’s no reason why the late 20-somethings to early 40-somethings have to go two and three hours away to enjoy themselves because we don’t have it here for whatever reason,” said Ardoin. “I’m not here to point the finger and play the blame game, I’m here to say, let’s ask the questions to why this is and then get to work fixing it.”
Ardoin said he based his opinion on what he’s seen as a touring musician.
“I’ve been all over the country. When I’m in a city that has the attractions and the industry that we have, I generally see license plates from all over,” he said. “If you’ve got a casino, people come from all over, so you should see license plates in the city,” Ardoin continued. “We don’t really see that.
“We’ve got an international port, so it seems like we are an international city living like a regional city,” he said. “We have one of the top ports in the world.”
Ardoin said that based on cargo tonnage, the Port of Lake Charles is ranked as the 11th deep water port in the U.S., and the 83rd busiest port in the world, and that the Global Trade Magazine ranks the port at No. 12 in the Top 50.
“If we had an eye on small businesses,” he said. “Then we would know the complimentary industries that we need to work on to be able to service these big industries.”
While hurricanes Laura and Delta rocked Lake Charles in 2020, Ardoin looks at that as more of an opportunity.
“There’s money out there to help us and there’s sentiment out there to help us,” he said. “We need somebody who’s going to be able to take that and flip that into actual, tangible assistance.
“The last hurricane in 2015, the mayor of Lake Charles used that to beautify downtown. He found funds,” Ardoin said. “So I’m sure there’s some funds out there we can go and find because we have the political capital right now to do it.”
Ardoin said the pandemic kept him off the road and gave him time to look at his hometown and the issues it faces.
“My platform is that I want to promote the city, we’ve got to rebuild and reimagine,” he said. “We can’t build it back the way it was, right?
“We should be a destination, not a drive-through. We need to retain our talents, stop bleeding our talent. We need to retain our tax dollars. We need to keep that money here. We need to keep our talent here.
“The time is now,” said Ardoin. “We can’t wait.”