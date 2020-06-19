Ed Bowie of Lafayette says his father was extraordinary in the way he lived an ordinary life.
His dad, Ben, now 98, modeled the persona of a ‘50s TV show dad in real-life 1950s New Orleans, Bowie recalled. Think Ozzie Nelson or Steve Douglas or Ward Cleaver, if you’re old enough to remember “The Ozzie and Harriet Show,” “My Three Sons” or “Leave it to Beaver.” But the set was a real-life cul de sac in New Orleans, and life was happy there.
Or think “Greatest Generation,” if you’re recollecting those who grew up during the Great Depression, fought World War II, and worked to build a post-war economy that was the envy of the Free World. Ben Bowie did that, too, and life could be challenging. But don’t wait for any self-congratulations from Ben Bowie. He talks little or not at all about his achievements.
Alternatively, the younger Bowie said, while growing up in New Orleans he thought of his father as being the tallest man with the deepest voice. He still sees his dad in those lights.
“He’s one of those guys who, when I was growing up, you wanted to be like him,” he said. Now, he says, he still wants to be like him.
Like others of Ben Bowie’s generation, he worked late but always provided for his family. Like those revered TV dads, he never lost his cool. You can sense his pride when he talks about his three sons or his four grandchildren or his six great grandchildren.
His success as a father to three boys, he said, rested in Lyda, his wife of more than 50 years, who died in 2004. She kept the kids in line, he said. You want to be a good dad, he said: Marry a good woman.
Raising boys, he said, was no momentous task: “They fussed. They ate a lot,” he recalled. “But they turned out pretty good.” Mostly, he said, they listened to their mother.
It wasn’t until Ed Bowie served in Vietnam, he said, that his father’s ready wisdom confirmed to him how smart the man was. Some of the proof was based on the litany of true-isms — Dad-isms, some might call them — that his father referenced often when Ed Bowie was growing up. Among them was this: “Time is going to pass at the same pace whether you have a good time or not.” So you may as well not mope.
It wasn’t until he’d crossed the Pacific, Ed Bowie said, that he appreciated the calmness, persistence and understated but genuine effort that his father showed his family and others every day. His father demonstrates that in what he does now, as he keeps a flourishing garden, mows the lawn, maintains his property and exercises three times weekly, even as he pushes toward a century old.
His father doesn’t talk a good game, his son suggests: He lives one.
Ben Bowie was born in Vicksburg, Mississippi, where he and his family weathered the Great Depression by channeling the frugality he’s shown his whole life. He served in the Army in the Philippines — he trained as a paratrooper — where he prepped to be part of the planned invasion force that would land on Japan. But hostilities ended with Japan’s surrender in 1945, and Bowie instead served as part of the occupation force.
He went to college at Ole Miss and later became principal of a small school in Mississippi before finding work at the local airport in Vicksburg and eventually working management for a janitorial company that transferred him to New Orleans in 1955. He did that work most of his life.
He retired in 1991 and later moved from New Orleans to Lafayette. He changes places but never habits.
Ben Bowie’s contributions to family and community continue in the volunteer roles he’s taken for Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels and, most recently, the Acadiana Children’s Museum, where he’s been suggested for a volunteer award that’s not yet been announced.
“I’ve got to stay busy. Just because you don’t have a job doesn’t mean you should sit down,” he said. After a construction mishap for Habitat for Humanity, his son said, he took a position in the RESTORE.
For about a dozen years, Ben Bowie volunteered — usually on Thursdays — at the Children’s Museum, where he teaches youngsters to make change at a mock grocery store and other simple tasks, such as caring for pets, and, in general, picks up.
“If they have questions, I answer them,” he said. “Usually they tell you more than you know.”
Children now aren’t much different than his own children were, he said. Their energy, he said, is endless. So is their curiosity.
He volunteers, he once told his son, because he likes to help “the old people.”
His sons, he said, were better parents than he was. Hopefully, he suggested, his grandchildren will be better still with the great grandchildren.
“Parents have more problems now. Technology make the world smaller and it’s a bigger problem to grow up now than it was growing up in less advanced times. It’s more challenging now,” he said.
Come Sunday, he expects to see his family, which is always a source of satisfaction. He’s got a “Dad-ism” for that, too.
“Have a great Father’s Day,” he said, “And remember: Whatever the kids cook, you’ve got to eat.”