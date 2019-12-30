A new federal lawsuit claims the Archdiocese of New Orleans and the Diocese of Lafayette covered up a decades-old confession of child sex abuse by the late Rev. Kenneth Morvant, who is accused of repeatedly abusing adolescent boys in the rectory of St. Martin de Tours Church in St. Martinville.
The abuse claims in the lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Louisiana are similar to those in a different suit filed last year in St. Martin Parish. The alleged victims in both suits say Morvant plied them with alcohol before abusing them, in some cases on a weekly basis over several years.
Allegations span from 1971 to 1982, and the number of alleged victims making legal claims against Morvant is between 11 and 16. There are 11 plaintiffs in the St. Martin Parish suit and five in the new federal suit, and it’s not clear if any plaintiffs are involved in both cases. The federal lawsuit suggests there may be more than 50 victims.
A lawyer representing the federal plaintiffs, Felecia Peavy, declined comment Monday.
In response to the St. Martin Parish lawsuit in 2018, the Lafayette Diocese said in a statement that it would “address the matter with full consideration of the facts and the duty to defend Fr. Morvant’s reputation as there have been no previous allegations involving him.” The diocese did not identify Morvant on its list of "credibly accused" abusers in April.
But the new federal lawsuit claims church officials in New Orleans and Lafayette convened a “secret church proceeding” in late 1980 wherein Morvant testified under oath about the details of his crimes, but that church officials did not notify law enforcement or the public.
The lawsuit does not provide any details as to how the alleged confession came to light, or what Morvant allegedly said, other than that he provided "details of the numerous incidents where he sexually abused and exploited Plaintiffs and other boys."
Morvant was “suddenly removed from (St. Martin de Tours) in the wake of rumors and innuendos,” the federal lawsuit states, but parishioners received no official explanation. He was later given the distinctive title of monsignor.
The lawsuit names as defendants Archbishop Gregory Aymond and Lafayette Bishop Douglas Deshotel, as well as unnamed predecessors. Philip Hannan and Gerard Frey served as the New Orleans archbishop and Lafayette bishop, respectively, in 1980.
A Lafayette Diocese spokeswoman did not respond to queries on Monday. A New Orleans Archdiocese spokeswoman declined to comment on pending litigation.
With Morvant’s confession buried, the federal plaintiffs “lost all recollection” of the abuse until late 2016, when another of Morvant’s victims informed them “that Morvant had not only sexually abused Plaintiffs but that Morvant had sexually abused over 50 other children,” the lawsuit states.
The federal plaintiffs are seeking $30 million in damages.
The plaintiffs in the St. Martin Parish lawsuit say they suffered dissociative amnesia, and they recalled the abuse around the same time as the federal plaintiffs.
The federal plaintiffs said the abuse occurred at weekend sleepovers in Morvant’s residence. The St. Martin Parish plaintiffs say Morvant stalked his victims after choir practice, a youth dance and a confirmation ceremony. One of the plaintiffs recalled Morvant telling him that “God put me here to serve the people; God put you here to serve me,” according to the lawsuit.
Morvant, who died in 2003, is buried at St. Martin de Tours. The only named plaintiff in either of the pending lawsuits, Douglas Bienvenu, told KATC in 2018 that he is outraged at Morvant’s burial on church grounds.
“He’s buried here on a church that we trusted in that failed us. And it just not right,” Bienvenu told the television station.