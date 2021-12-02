A former faith-based school administrator has been appointed to the eight-person Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control and a self-proclaimed constitutional conservative attorney will fill a vacancy on the Bayou Vermilion District board.
Both boards have been embroiled in controversy for at least the past year. Directors of both organizations resigned under board pressure.
David Pitre of Lafayette was selected Wednesday from a list of eight people who volunteered for the library board. Pitre was nominated by Parish Councilman Josh Carlson and was supported by Council Chairman John Guilbeau and Councilman Bryan Tabor, the same three who voted to put Robert Judge on the library board in February.
Judge, along with board member Stephanie Armbruster, protested the library's Drag Queen Story Time event in 2018, and both voted in November to ban a book for LGBTQ teens. The book wasn't banned but the entire non-fiction teen section was moved to the adult non-fiction section.
Michael Lunsford, a resident of St. Martin Parish who is executive director of the conservative group Citizens for a New Louisiana based in Lafayette, complained about the first book, "This Book is Gay." He has since filed a complaint about a second book, "The V Word."
A committee consisting of Judge, who is president of the library board, and two library employees has yet to meet to consider the complaint, Library Director Danny Gillane said Thursday. Once a decision is made, Lunsford can appeal to the full library board as he did with "This Book is Gay."
Both books are on a list of books targeted for censorship that Lunsford said he obtained from MassResistance, an anti-LGBTQ group that has been labeled a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Pitre, who said he is retired, was founding head of Upper School and campus director of Ascension Episcopal School in Lafayette; interim head of Fort Bend Christian Academy in Sugar Land, Texas; interim head of Savannah Christian Preparatory School in Savannah, Georgia; interim head of The Covenant School in Dallas; headmaster at St. Mark's Episcopal School in Houston; and dean of The Dunham School in Baton Rouge.
Joyce Linde, a founder of the conservative LA-CAN/the Tea Party of Lafayette and a member of the Lafayette Republican Parish Executive Committee, withdrew her name from consideration for the library board, Guilbeau announced at the beginning of Wednesday's council meeting.
Another vacancy exists on the library board. Mayor-President Josh Guillory must appoint someone from Lafayette Consolidated Government staff to fill that vacancy.
Also on Wednesday, the Parish Council selected Lafayette attorney Glynn Shelly Maturin II to serve as a volunteer on the Bayou Vermilion District board.
Maturin, who labeled himself a constitutional conservative when he ran unsuccessfully for 15th JDC judge in 2020, applied for but was not appointed to the Protect the City Committee that looked at whether consolidation is good for the city of Lafayette and its residents and taxpayers.
He also was one of seven people who applied for the library board when Judge was appointed in February. Maturin did not, at that time, submit a resume as requested. He instead submitted a two-sentence note saying he would like to be considered. He submitted a resume for the BVD board, replacing Jason Sullivan who resigned.