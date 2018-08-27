Trial is set for October for a St. Martin Parish priest accused of possessing child pornography, KATC-TV is reporting.
Felix David Broussard’s trial date has been postponed a number of times since his July 2016 arrest. Court records show his trial date is now set for Oct. 8.
Broussard is charged with 20 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles. The images — more than 500 of them — depicted male and female children with their genitals exposed, a State Police investigator wrote in the affidavit for Broussard’s arrest.
The children ranged in age from infancy to about 12 years old, according to the document. In some cases, the children were depicted engaging in sexual intercourse with other children or were being sexually assaulted by adults.
