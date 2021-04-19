Structural repairs to the Buchanan Street parking garage in downtown Lafayette are scheduled to begin Tuesday and last 9-12 months.
The six-story, 344-car parking garage built in 1981 near the parish courthouse and largely used by personnel at the courthouse and Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, was abruptly shut down in October 2018 after it was deemed unsafe.
The work that begins Tuesday will include repairing steel beams and columns and installing crash-rated guardrails.
Corrosion damaged more than half of the steel beams and columns that support the floors of the parking garage, according to a news release from Lafayette Consolidated Government.
The City and Parish Councils in February approved $1.6 million for the repairs.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory signed an emergency declaration in March 2020 following an engineer's report that found advanced-to-severe corrosion in latches that connect some 200 panels to the garage. The panels, weighing more than two million pounds, were removed to ease the load on the garage.
That project cost about $400,000.
At the time, Frederick Trahan, a city-parish engineering supervisor said repairs to make the garage usable would cost about $2.2 million, up from a previous $1.7 million estimate because corrosion had increased 10-15 percent since the garage was closed in 2018.
Since its closure, some courthouse personnel and other government employees have been forced to use street-level parking, taking up spaces normally used by courthouse visitors.
Parking is expected to resume when the repairs are complete, but the elevator will be out of commission. Only the stairs will be available.