Heavy rains are moving across south Louisiana this week as a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico makes its way across Texas and into southwest Louisiana today. The rains are expected to last into the weekend, and residents and local governments are trying to prepare.
Lafayette is under a flash flood watch until Thursday night and the area is expected to get up to 4-6 inches of rain through Friday.
The Lafayette Parish School System announced that all summer programs, including summer meal programs, will be closed Thursday. Summer school personnel are excused from work, but the school system is still deciding whether central office staff and school administrators will have to come in.
The Iberia Parish School District also announced summer classes would be cancelled Thursday.
Residents concerned about flooding are encouraged to take precautions, and sandbag locations around the region are being prepared.
Iberia Parish
Shovels should be provided, and residents must be prepared to fill their own sandbags.
- B.O.M. Fire Station -- 3017 Old Jeanerette Road, New Iberia
- Grand Marais Fire Station -- 2816 College Rd, Jeanerette
- Coteau Fire Station -- 4715 Coteau Rd, New Iberia
- Rynella Fire Station -- 5105 Avery Island Rd, New Iberia
- West Church and North St. Peters streets – The sandbag supplies are located at a corner lot behind a chain link fence, city hall staff said. Residents must call Delcambre City Hall at (337) 685-4467 to gain access. Access will also be granted after city hall business hours.
- Loreauville Park -- 601 Ed Broussard Rd, Loreauville
- Jeanerette, Bourgeois Road
Lafayette Parish
Residents need to provide their own shovel and be able to shovel the sandbags themselves. There’s a maximum of 20 sandbags per household, with a recommendation of limiting sandbags to four per exterior door. Residents are also encouraged to save their sandbags for future rain and flooding events.
- LCG Compost Facility -- 400 Dugas Road, off North University Avenue
- South District sandbag site -- 1017 Fortune Road, Youngsville