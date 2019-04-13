Alex “Poetic Soul” Johnson is a spoken word poet, a Creole artist and one of the people most likely to change the world. Alex knows words are important — she learned that at an early age and they are the tools she uses to drive the good that she does in the world. Alex is often found around Acadiana leading workshops, speaking up and making things happen.
At the moment Alex is working on a mural project that combines a poem written by incarcerated youth from the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Home with designs and input from the community. The murals will be at Meche’s Donut King on Willow, and the Martin Luther King Center (you can follow Eyes of the Sun Mural Project on Facebook to learn more). She was also just chosen as a Trailblazer by Acadiana Profile magazine because of the difference she is making.
Alex is determined, feisty and cares deeply about empowering others and teaching people to cope — she has already changed many lives, and this is still just the beginning. You can find out more about her on facebook or on instagram (poeticsoul337).
What was your first job? Acadiana Lanes concessions
Describe a typical day in your life. No day in my life is typical. My album is called "Scattered Thoughts" for a reason. I just keep up as best I can.
What advice would you give the younger you? Don’t let others' insecurities dictate how you feel about you. Remember that you can do whatever you put your mind too.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
What values do you live by? Be honest. Help others. I do not have bad days, only inconvenient moments. I will improve one percent each day and reward myself for tiny progress. Control your thoughts.
What do you most appreciate? People in my community who support me and push me to be greater.
What is your favorite journey? I do not have a favorite at this point. Just a lot of lessons I appreciate.
What living figure most inspires you? Assata Shakur
What was the best advice you were ever given? Believe in yourself like no one else can. Just shut up and do it. You’ll feel better for it later. Never focus on your state of lack, rather focus on your end goal.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "The Living Blood" by Tananarive Due and "Medical Apartheid: The Dark History of Medical Experimentation on Black Americans from Colonial Times to the Present" by Harriet A. Washington
What is the best thing about where you live? The food
How do you "let the good times roll"? Trusting the universe has my best interest at heart.
What did you want to be when you grew up? When I was 5, I wanted to be a bus driver.
What is your motto? Leave your ink on stage.
How would you like to be remembered? A positive creative influence, a caring person, a warrior.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? I’m greater than this. I will not let this defeat me.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Self-confidence; self-acceptance; self-awareness
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Oh my Jeez Louise. I love snacks.
What is your favorite word? Triage
What do you collect? Everything Ninja Turtle
What food could you live on for a month? Boiled crawfish
What would you change about yourself? Negative memories programmed in my brain from my past. I wish I could completely de-root them immediately.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Olivia Pope from "Scandal."
Describe yourself in five words. Loving, courageous, empathic, ethical, creative
What is your idea of happiness? Financial freedom and traveling the world helping youth.
What is your favorite movie? "Cocaine Godmother"
What music defines who you are? French Hip Hop
What do you most regret? Ever being negative in my life.
What question do you wish I'd asked? Your service dog recently passed away, what was his name?
What would the answer be? Trevian Jaylonni Zaire Johnson. I miss him dearly. My first love.