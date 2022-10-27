One person died and two other crewmembers are in critical condition after a helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico about 46 miles offshore from Morgan City, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.
The Coast Guard rescued two crewmembers from the Gulf Wednesday night. They were airlifted to University Medical Center New Orleans in critical condition.
The body of the third crewmember was found inside the submerged helicopter.
Officials from Westwind Helicopter Inc. informed the Coast Guard around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday that one of their company helicopters, with three people on board, had crashed.
The two rescued crewmembers were able to hang on to a life raft until the Coast Guard arrived.
No information about what may have caused the crash was immediately available and the incident is still under investigation.
"We're grateful we were able to save two crewmembers but saddened from the loss of the third," Lt. Cmdr. Sean DiGeorge, a US Coast Guard District Eight search and rescue mission coordinator said. "We'd like to extend our deepest sympathies to the crewmembers' family and friends during this difficult time."
Westwind Helicopters, which has its headquarters in Santa Fe, Texas, provides offshore transportation services for the energy industry.