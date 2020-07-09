The partnership involving Catholic Charities of Acadiana and Second Harvest Food Bank, based in New Orleans and revealed in mid-June, was confirmed Thursday by both parties and the prelates of both dioceses.
Most Rev. Gregory M. Aymond, archbishop of New Orleans, and Bishop Douglas Deshotel of the Diocese of Lafayette announced the partnership of their respective ministries -- Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Catholic Charities of Acadiana – in a statement issued this week.
“For some time, we’ve dreamed about the opportunity to have such a kitchen in Lafayette, similar to the one we have in our New Orleans-area facility,” Second Harvest President and CEO Natalie Jayroe said. “Now, thanks to a very generous gift of support by Drew and Brittany Brees, this dream is now going to be a reality.”
Specifically, the completed project will include a newly remodeled 2,500-square-foot facility in Lafayette at St. Joseph Diner, which has operated since 1983. Second Harvest and Catholic Charities of Acadiana will work together to continue feeding those experiencing hunger and homelessness in Lafayette through the diner but will also explore other avenues of feeding Acadiana’s homeless and hungry.
Ben Broussard, spokesman for Catholic Charities of Acadiana, said the diner has been serving some 330 meals a day to hungry people in and around downtown Lafayette. But Second Harvest has been sending prepared meals elsewhere in the diocese, cooking in their New Orleans facility and transporting meal here. Some Second Harvest personnel is here in Lafayette, more may come as the project is completed.
Meals prepared will increase from 2,100 a week to some 15,000, Broussard said.
With gift support from Drew and Brittany Brees – the couple made a $5 million donation, Second Harvest announced earlier this year -- the partnership between Catholic Charities of Acadiana and Second Harvest has blossomed with the continued expansion of the kitchen at St. Joseph, which will grow to 2,500 square feet. This project represents part of the gift.
Broussard said that locally, services will be expanded both to seniors and to children who face food insecurity. He said about 1 in 3 children in Acadiana face the risk of hunger.