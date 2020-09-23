As demonstrations were ramping up in Lafayette in the wake of the police shooting of Trayford Pellerin, authorities used a cybersurveillance agency to keep tabs on community activists and nonprofit groups that had public-awareness or political-related events scheduled that weekend, the Louisiana Illuminator reported.

On Aug. 28, email messages sent from a Louisiana State Police intelligence agency to the Lafayette Police Department contained a list of about a dozen upcoming events with details aggregated from social media sites. The list came from an online server operated by the Louisiana Fusion Center, a cybersurveillance agency that gathers intelligence on terrorism and criminal threats under a program called the State Analytical and Fusion Exchange.

The list of events in Lafayette included a “#SaveOurChildren Walk” to raise awareness about child trafficking, a “Justice for Tray” protest planned at Lafayette City Hall in response to Pellerin’s homicide and two fake events created as a satirical joke to poke fun at people who believe antifa is coming to take over their communities.

In a separate email, police also expressed concern about an online event hosted by Black Lives Matter activists that called for a “virtual march” on social media to commemorate the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington and Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Even though the event was a virtual one, Lafayette police Sgt. Don Thibeaux wrote an email to department leaders and city-parish officials urging them to “remain vigilant” and recommended extra patrols at Lafayette City Hall, Home Depot, the federal courthouse and the Circle K where police killed Pellerin.

According to its website, the Fusion Center is an agency that “promotes collaboration in an all-crimes/all-hazards environment, supporting federal, state, local and private sectors by working together to provide timely information for use in promoting public safety and national security against terrorist and criminal threats.” The agency “actively works to collect and analyze information” and provides the information to “responsible parties.”

Several of the events on the list stand out because they are written in red typeface, the Illuminator reports. The Louisiana Fusion Center’s website contains a flowchart that differentiates intelligence with either green or red labels. Green is used for intelligence labeled “Analysis Evaluation,” and red is used for intelligence labeled “No Action Warranted.”

Among the events listed in red are the two fake ones created as a satirical joke by 28-year-old comedian John Merrifield. The comic posted one of those imaginary events on Facebook with the title, “ANTIFA Takes Acadiana Mall” and a description that read “Cajuns rise up! Acadiantifa is back, and more organized than ever. We’ve even got a mall cop on the inside feeding us tactically-relevant information…Remember, the ONLY good cop is a MALL cop. As usual, membership cards must be on your person and your uniforms must be worn beneath your disguises.”

But the Fusion Center’s decision to list Merrifield’s satirical post in red typeface — possibly suggesting that no action was warranted — didn’t stop Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory from suing Merrifield days after city officials received the Fusion Center’s intelligence list. Guillory’s suit claims Merrifield cost the city money because Guillory’s administration sent officers “to ensure no harm befell any citizens or property from people taking the Antifa hoax seriously.”

