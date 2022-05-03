Lafayette architect Stephen Ortego and his partners in a proposed five-story, mixed-use residential and commercial development on East Vermilion Street were approved Tuesday to receive the first reimbursement from the Downtown Economic Development District.
The project, Ortego said, "would be dead in the water" without the EDD's help because of the rising cost of building materials.
But Ortego called the process cumbersome and said the allowed uses of money generated through taxes collected in the EDD are so restrictive they will discourage other developers from taking advantage of it. He suggested the board revisit the approved uses of the EDD money — restricted to infrastructure like drainage and sidewalks — "sooner rather than later."
The District was created in 2019 by the former Lafayette City-Parish Council to help businesses pay for infrastructure improvements associated with new development downtown. A sales tax and hotel tax are collected in the district that may be used to reimburse qualified projects for some infrastructure costs that meet the qualifications.
The Downtown EDD, as of April 1, had collected $793,307 in taxes, representing the first 18 months of collections, which average $45,000 a month.
The District's board, which consists of the five City Council members, voted Tuesday to reimburse Vermilion Lofts II LLC $476,816 of the $9.5 million cost to build Cayenne Residences at 411 E. Vermilion St. That includes $265,018 for projects like public bike racks, pedestrian striping at a crosswalk, wider sidewalks, a wooden fence, landscape lighting and covering a drainage ditch in the public right of way.
A second group, totaling $210,898, was approved contingent upon an engineer confirming the public benefit of a proposed drainage project in which the building's parking lot will serve as a detention pond, holding rainwater until it can drain, relieving the strain on the city's drainage system. Ortego said downtown regulations do not require him to provide parking, so the lot and other drainage improvements, including the donation of a drainage servitude to the city, are worth that amount.
"He's got more public benefit on his project than what he needs if we ignored the purpose of this EDD," said Charles Landry, a Baton Rouge attorney specializing in EDDs who drafted documents creating five economic development districts in Lafayette and is their legal consultant.
The purpose of the downtown district was for infrastructure. Under another type of development district, he said, the entire cost of building the parking lot could be paid for by the EDD. Some EDDs in the state were used to build retail businesses like Cabella's and Bass Pro. That can't be done in the Lafayette EDDs.
They were designed, Landry said, "to gain public trust," to generate money for infrastructure projects the city couldn't afford to pay for while avoiding accusations of tax dollars going to a developer who was going to build a project anyway.
The idea, he said, was always to later look at how the EDDs operated and consider changes. To expand the acceptable uses for the EDD money, Landry said, would require the EDD board/City Council and sponsoring organization, the Downtown Development Authority, to amend their cooperative endeavor agreement to change permitted uses of the funds. A public hearing also would be required.
The EDD board did not discuss the possibility of expanding the approved uses of the tax money.