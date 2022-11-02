The Camellia Boulevard green space between Eastland and the Camellia Bridge has a little more protection from being developed.
The Lafayette City Council on Tuesday adopted an ordinance that prohibits land along the linear park from being sold by Lafayette Consolidated Government for commercial or residential purposes.
Councilwoman Liz Hebert spearheaded the effort to protect the undeveloped area after residents expressed concerns upon learning of the city's plans to build a fire station on Camellia Boulevard at Eastland.
In 1997, the City-Parish Council adopted a resolution supporting the maintenance of the green space along Camellia Boulevard. Homes were removed by the city to build the well-traveled four-lane boulevard and bridge. Keeping the green space as a buffer to remaining homes was promised at the time and the resolution was adopted. A resolution is not law. An ordinance is law.