Mayor-President Josh Guillory will attempt to repeal five economic development districts created in the city of Lafayette under the previous City-Parish Council.
In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Guillory is cited as saying he will propose an ordinance to the city and parish councils to repeal the districts approved by the prior council in the final days of the Joel Robideaux administration.
Guillory, the statement says, plans to introduce the ordinance at the joint city and parish council meeting March 3. If approved for introduction, it will face a final vote March 17. He is cited as saying the ordinance will allow time for additional community discussion "surrounding these controversial new entities with taxing powers."
“Out of respect, I wanted to announce my intention to ask the councils to reconsider these districts before their initial meetings tonight,” Guillory said in the news release. “I understand that there are differences of opinion on this issue, but I believe the matter is too important to just let it go unquestioned and unexamined. Implementing new taxes without a vote of the people, particularly in established shopping areas such as Downtown Lafayette, represents a fundamental breach of taxpayers’ trust, and we honestly don’t know what the ultimate impact on commerce will be. Regardless of the outcome, I believe our community would benefit from a renewed public discussion of this issue. I hope we can engage in this dialogue in an atmosphere of mutual respect and shared purpose."
In December, the City-Parish Council created five economic development districts in the city. The five City Council members serve individually, not as a council, as the board over each district. The boards entered cooperative endeavor agreements with separate entities to develop projects in the districts. Tonight, the EDD boards are scheduled to host public hearings on imposing additional sales taxes in the districts to help fund economic development, along with an additional hotel/motel tax.
The districts are drawing some opposition because they were drawn to exclude all voters. As a result, the district boards can impose taxes in those districts without a vote of the public.
Guillory previously said he was against the districts.
Six citizens sued Lafayette Consolidated Government in December alleging officials did not follow proper advertising procedures before adopting ordinances creating the districts, so they should be nullified. They include real estate developers Jeremiah Supple, Tim Supple and Mark Tolson; developer Keith Kishbaugh, who ran unsuccessfully in 2019 for Lafayette Parish Council and filed a failed lawsuit against the City-Parish Council in 2019 over an ordinance related to a 2018 charter amendment; conservative radio talk show host Carol Ross; and Ross Little Jr., a Republican Party representative and officer in Citizens for a New Louisiana, an anti-tax group.
Many of those filing the lawsuit supported Guillory, a Republican, last year in his run against a no-party candidate.