The $150 million it would cost to dredge the Vermilion River is too high a price to prevent 175-200 Lafayette Parish homes from flooding, a congressman and Corps of Engineers representative said Thursday.
Congressman Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette, of the 3rd Congressional District, and Mark Wingate, deputy district engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in New Orleans, at a press conference in Lafayette presented the basic results of a study into flooding along the entire stretch of the river.
"The benefits aren't that great," Wingate said of dredging the river.
The study, conducted by the Watershed Flood Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for the Corps, modeled the river based on the August 2016 flood that inundated hundreds of homes in Lafayette Parish and more than 7,000 in four parishes around Lafayette. It was designed to help determine whether the Vermilion River should be dredged in spots or in whole, whether that would help alleviate flooding in Lafayette Parish and whether it would help or harm Vermilion Parish to the south.
The analysis included coulees that empty into the river, Wingate said. On average, he said, dredging the river has a positive impact on coulees up to a mile from the river. Farther than that, he added, flooding problems are attributed not to the river, but to rainfall.
Wingate said dredging the entire stretch of the Vermilion River from its head to the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway to an 11-foot depth would cost $150-200 million and produce limited benefits. If the August 2016 flood happened after the dredging, he said, 175-200 Lafayette Parish homes that flooded in 2016 would have no water in them. That's 3% fewer homes in Lafayette Parish that would flood.
In four parishes, Wingate said, dredging the river would save about 1,755 buildings of the 7,400 that flooded in 2016. So in four parishes, 24% of the structures that flooded in 2016 would not flood if the river were dredged. Some of the 7,400 buildings would have less water in them with dredging, he said, but they would still flood.
Still, if you divide the $15 million price tag for dredging the river among 1,755 buildings in four parishes, the cost per building is $85,470.
"I'm a passionate defender of the people's treasure," Higgins said of the cost-benefit analysis of dredging the Vermilion.
Neither the Corps nor Higgins' office would supply reporters with a copy of the study results Thursday, which Higgins described as "very complex science."
Dredging the Vermilion River may fit into a larger, watershed approach to flood control, Higgins said, but is not the silver bullet some in Lafayette Parish hoped it would be.
Some residents who support dredging the river and are members of Dredge the Vermilion disagreed with Wingate's numbers. President Dave Dixon said lowering the river by one foot would prevent flooding in more than 175-200 houses in Lafayette Parish. FEMA's data show 3,300 houses in the watershed had under a foot of water in them in August 2016.
"Some dredging, in my opinion, is in order," Dixon said.
Lafayette City Councilwoman Nanette Cook was a leader on the former Lafayette City-Parish Council in trying to get the river dredged. The council in 2019 set aside $5 million in city funds to dredge part of the river, but requested the Corps study the benefits first.
Although she had not seen the study's results, Cook said she agrees $150 million is too much to spend for so few benefits. Cook said she still wants to pursue the possibility of dredging a 15-mile section of the Vermilion River in Lafayette Parish to increase recreational boating. An economic development district was created recently along a section of the river near the former Trappey's canning plant. Plans for the district include activities along the river such as a promenade.
A "large public meeting" will be held in 4-6 weeks to present the findings to the public, Higgins said.
The Regional 5 Louisiana Watershed Initiative steering committee meeting was also held Thursday in Lafayette . The committee includes representatives from 16 parishes in Acadiana and as far away as Rapides, Allen, Calcasieu and Iberville. Some $1.2 billion in federal money is up for grabs through the Office of Community Development. The steering committee will meet for a year assembling a project list that will serve as a capital improvement plan for watershed projects and adopt a structure or organization to serve as the government decision-making body for Region 5 after the steering committee's work wraps up in about a year.
The state is developing models for all watershed, which should be complete in 2022 or 2023.