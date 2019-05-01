Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Joel Robideaux once again is asking to transfer $18 million in Lafayette Parish public library funds to roads and drainage.
Voters are scheduled to decide in an Oct. 12 election whether to transfer $10 million of the library system's $26 million fund balance to roads, bridges and drainage.
Robideaux had initially asked for $18 million of the $26 million earlier this year, but the City-Parish Council cut that to $10 million.
Now Robideaux placed a resolution on the council's May 7 meeting agenda to again ask for the $18 million and that they change the Oct. 12 proposition.
The mayor-president criticized the library board in an April 24 email to the council after learning about certain furniture purchases the library system made for a new West End branch library in Scott that's scheduled to open May 13. The purchases included a $10,587 custom-made booth that incorporates the front of a classic Ford Mustang, a $5,244 sectional children's lounge piece and a custom-built $8,575 red "tool kit" that is actually a custom-made gaming unit with storage space.
"I believe this type of spending demonstrates a complete disregard for taxpayers' hard earned dollars and further dispels any notion of fiscal responsibility by our current library leadership," Robideaux wrote.
Teresa Elberson, library director, said the purchases were bid according to Lafayette Consolidated Government and state guidelines. The furnishings were bid as a package that was within the library's budget, she said.
Robideaux has been at odds with the library leadership since 2018, when he failed to endorse a 1.61-mill property tax renewal for the library that voters rejected, costing the library system more than $3 million in funding a year.
He also opposed the library system's plans in 2018 to allow drag queens — men dressed as women — to read to young children in the main library downtown. Eventually, following legal battles and compromises, the Drag Queen Story Time was held in a meeting room of the library, not as a sanctioned library system event.
Robideaux also earlier this year accused library officials of misleading the public on how it financed construction of some of its new branch buildings, an allegation Elberson disputes.