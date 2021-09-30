A district judge on Thursday ruled it is premature for employees of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette to seek an injunction to halt the hospital's mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy.
Fifteenth Judicial District Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett, after hearing arguments for an hour Thursday, granted Our Lady of Lourdes' motion for a prematurity exemption, advising the employees to test Lourdes' vaccine policy then take the hospital to court if they believe they have suffered irreparable harm, such as being fired for refusing to take the vaccine.
It is premature, she said, to issue a blanket injunction on a policy that has not been tested.
Garrett's ruling comes a week after 15th Judicial District Judge Thomas Frederick ruled in favor of Ochsner Lafayette General in a suit employees filed to halt its COVID vaccine mandate.
Frederick said he did not consider any of the evidence admitted because there was no cause of action at that point. He dismissed all of the Lafayette General employees' motions.
Garrett did not consider Lourdes' motion based on no right of action because it was filed late Wednesday, not providing the employees' attorneys time to respond.
The prematury exception motion stands out, Garrett said, because the hospital's policy doesn't state the first action to be taken against an employee for refusing the vaccine is to be fired. There is a process outlined in the policy, she said, whereby employees may challenge the vaccine mandate for things such as pregnancy, religion and disability. Employee challenges are to be considered by a review committee as stated in the policy, she said.
Thomas Temple, attorney for Lourdes, argued Thursday that the attorney for the employees have to prove they suffered irreparable harm from the vaccine policy. They have not, he said, and have a remedy, to file a wrongful termination lawsuit if they're fired for refusing the vaccine.
Attorney James Faircloth Jr., who is representing the employees in both cases, argued Thursday the case is about who has decision-making authority over what an individual injects into his or her body.
Faircloth, who plans to appeal Frederick's decision in the Lafayette General case to the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal and Louisiana Supreme Court, said he probably will not appeal Garrett's decision. Frederick, he said, ruled the employees have no right under the law.
Garrett's ruling is "one step closer to prevailing," he said.