The Coast Guard closed the Intracoastal Waterway Monday in response to a towing vessel that ran aground at mile marker 99, near Berwick.
Watchstanders at Vessel Traffic Service Berwick Bay received a report at about 10 p.m., Sunday, that the towing vessel Miss Odessa, carrying six hopper barges filled with rock, ran aground.
The Miss Odessa was reportedly transiting south-bound on the Atchafalaya River when it turned west onto the Intracoastal Waterway and hit bottom. In an attempt to break free, the vessel tore apart the barge, causing the barge to split in half.
Members from Marine Safety Unit Morgan City’s marine inspections team and investigations team arrived on scene about 8:30 a.m., Monday, to assess the incident. The response teams reported no damage to the Miss Odessa or other five barges. No pollution has been reported in the area.
The towing vessel company has hired a salvage company to assist the salvage of the barge. A Coast Guard salvage engineering response team is also assisting.