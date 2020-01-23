An overloaded electrical outlet was identified as the cause of a house fire Thursday morning in Lafayette.
Lafayette firefighters were called around 8 a.m. to a home in the 200 block of Lincoln Street, public information officer Alton Trahan wrote in a news release.
The elderly homeowner, Gabrella Bienvenu, he wrote, was inside her bedroom when she smelled smoke. Upon investigation, she noticed fire in the bedroom of her disabled adult nephew, who had left the house earlier.
Bienvenu quickly went to a neighbor's house and the neighbor called for help. Lafayette firefighters had the fire under control within 15 minutes of arriving, Trahan said.
The house sustained heavy fire damage and the homeowner did not have insurance, he said.
Fire investigators, Trahan said, determined the fire originated in an electrical outlet in the bedroom that was overloaded. The fire was ruled an accident.