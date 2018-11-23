Nearby gunfire heard from Gardner Memorial Stadium in Crowley where Isidore Newman and Notre Dame were playing a high school football playoff game Friday night caused the game to be delayed for a short time, according to several reports.
The game was reportedly delayed for a few minutes in the fourth quarter before officials allowed players to return to the field.
The Crowley police chief told KATC-TV that the shooting occurred at an apartment complex about six blocks from the stadium.
Crowley is a town about 25 miles west of Lafayette.
More details to come.