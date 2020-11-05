High school sweethearts Abbott and Dillon DuBose have done just about everything together for the past 11 years.
So when Dillon DuBose, 29, suffered two strokes in September, there was no question that Abbott DuBose, 27, would be by his side through the recovery process as he relearned how to walk and eat. The only problem was that their 8-year-old and 3-year-old daughters couldn't join them.
"We miss our kids," Abbott DuBose said. "We're just going day by day. Every day is a little different."
It all started Sept. 17 when Dillon DuBose became dizzy and began vomiting at work. He asked his wife to pick him up from the Lafayette paint store he manages, and they went to an urgent care facility. He was diagnosed with vertigo.
They returned home, relieved it wasn't something more serious.
"We thought that was that," Abbott DuBose said. "He's only 29. Obviously, the doctor didn't think it was a stroke."
They were told to watch his symptoms and go to the hospital if they worsened. Within about a day, Dillon DuBose appeared drunk — stumbling as he walked and slurring words when he talked.
His wife rushed him to Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, and after a preliminary brain scan, a doctor told the couple that Dillon DuBose had either suffered a stroke or had a brain tumor.
"They said it's probably a brain tumor because of his age," Abbott DuBose said.
An MRI would show damage consistent with an ischemic stroke affecting the left side of his cerebellum, the part of the brain responsible for voluntary movements on the left side of the body. That, paired with blood clots in other parts of the brain, would land him in the intensive care unit for close monitoring.
After additional scans and labs, medical professionals could not determine what caused Dillon DuBose's stroke.
Still, he was doing well. He could eat a regular diet and was progressing with physical therapy.
As he was preparing to transfer from ICU to a regular hospital room, Dillon DuBose had another stroke. He had to be placed on emergency ventilation after losing the ability to protect his airway when eating and drinking.
"He was so conscious and aware that it almost made it worse," Abbott DuBose said. "They were having to tie him down to do it because he kept pulling it out."
Dillon DuBose would write "tube out" multiple times during the eight days he was on the ventilator. His handwriting would improve a bit with each note — a sign of hope for his family.
After 28 days at Lafayette General, 18 of those in the ICU, Dillon DuBose would be transferred on Oct. 16 to a rehabilitation hospital in Houston, Texas.
The cause of the strokes would remain a mystery as Dillon DuBose began therapy to relearn how to walk, dress and swallow.
"It really was a big shock," Abbott DuBose said. "He's in really good shape. He works out every single day of the week. It was just a shock."
A family member set up a GoFundMe page online that has raised more than $8,000 to help offset expenses for the DuBoses. Even with help from health insurance, the family has spent thousands of dollars out of pocket and expects to spend more — all while losing a portion of income from both of their jobs.
Dillon DuBose has lost about 50 pounds since going on a feeding tube. That alone has been a challenge for someone who took pride in working out and weightlifting.
He's also been watching cooking programs on loop, saving recipes on his phone to try once he's able to eat again.
"We pretend that he's getting steak or hamburger through the liquid food in his stomach," Abbott DuBose said.
He's slowly showing progress, but his medical team has pushed for him to be admitted into a post-acute, in-patient rehabilitation center. The family recently received good news — approval for the critical care from their health insurance company — and they're expecting to move to a new facility by the end of the week.
Abbott DuBose said she's encouraged friends, family and even strangers to educate themselves on the signs of a stroke, no matter the age or fitness level of the person experiencing symptoms.
"It doesn't matter how old you are," Abbott DuBose said. "If you're presenting with the symptoms — eye issues, balance issues, nausea, vomiting — you might be having a stroke."