FRANKLIN -- David Loustalot was watching TV around 8 p.m. Friday in his Franklin home, thinking the worst of Hurricane Delta had passed, when the wind suddenly started howling.
"I ran to the hallway," he said Saturday. "I was waiting for the roof to rip off."
Instead, the roof of Jones Funeral Home next door on Main Street lost its roof. Delta's winds ripped the roof apart, wrapping pieces of black felt around trees and dropping felt and wood on Loustalot's house and yard. The debris was scattered across two of his neighbors' yards, too.
Fortunately, nobody was hurt and the wooden two-by-fours didn't puncture any holes into his own metal roof.
"I ain't never been that scared in my life," Loustalot said. "It had to be a tornado."
Even though his power line was knocked down, he feels fortunate, having just had a large tree in his back yard trimmed and having just moved a small camper from his back yard.
David Naquin, director of the St. Mary Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said Saturday morning the funeral home roof damage appeared to be the worst caused by Delta in the parish.
Low-lying areas of Franklin that normally flood had no problems, Franklin City Councilman Lester Levine said as he surveyed the damage Saturday at Jones Funeral Home where he works.
Other low-lying areas, like Cypremort Point, also were spared. Pickup trucks trickled south into Cypremort Point late Saturday morning with homeowners, business owners and camp owners anxious to assess the damage and begin the cleanup.
Marsh grass deposited by Delta's storm surge was hung up on steps and deposited alongside the road. A layer of slick, ankle-deep mud coated the roads, driveways and ground-level areas of homes and camps usually reserved for storage or minimally furnished.
Cypremort Point resident Robbie Grow was ankle-deep in the mud of his front yard Saturday, grateful "hurricane mud" is the only unwanted gift Delta left behind in the community which has suffered storm surge damage from many hurricanes over the years, the worst being Rita in 2005 which flooded Cypremort Point with about 11 feet of water.
Grow's elevated mobile home, his home of 26 years, wasn't damaged by Delta.
"I've got a mess," he said. "It's not bad at all and my lighthouse is still here," he said, nodding to a red and white mini lighthouse on his front lawn.
"All in all," Grow said, "we're pretty lucky."