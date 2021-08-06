The University of Louisiana at Lafayette conferred 332 degrees during its summer 2021 commencement Friday, signaling the end of a historic academic year.
UL awarded 184 bachelor’s degrees, 123 master’s degrees, 21 doctoral degrees and four graduate certificates, putting the total at 3,592 degrees earned by students in the the fall, spring and summer graduating classes, university officials announced.
The total marks the second-largest number of degrees awarded in an academic year and an amount only lower than the record it set the previous academic year.
Among the total are 731 master’s and 78 doctoral degrees, the most awarded in a single academic year.
Black graduates also received more degrees than ever before, including a record number of master’s and doctoral degrees. More people of Asian and Hispanic descent earned degrees than ever before.
UL president Joseph Savoie told graduates that they “are part of a historically diverse group, reflecting the university’s unwavering commitment to being a place where everyone is welcomed, where every voice is valued and where every dream is within reach.”
He praised graduates for achieving their academic goals during “the greatest public health crisis in more than a century.” Savoie also reminded them that their degrees – and the determination and courage they have displayed during the pandemic – have positioned them to become leaders in their professions and communities.
“The uncertainties of the past year should not obscure our responsibilities and opportunities that remain ahead, and all of you have the power to shape a future that is healthier than the past and stronger than the present,” he said. “Tomorrow is in your hands, and that’s exactly where it belongs.”
Kiwana McClung, an associate professor in the School of Architecture and Design, was the commencement speaker. She was honored with a Leadership Service Award from the UL Lafayette Foundation earlier this year.
Service to others – and its ability to affect change and improve lives – threaded her message to graduates.