Jeremy Dotson had one wish for his 42nd birthday: to get his beloved rescue pup on the cover of Acadiana Animal Aid's 2022 calendar.

Dotson asked his friends and family to make donations to the nonprofit during the September contest in lieu of birthday gifts to ensure his adopted chihuahua, Jimmy, was the top dog.

Jimmy led the pack for days, outpacing a bunny named Beignet, a pig named Percy, a cat named Cleo and a dog named Mr. Potato Head.

In the end, however, Jimmy finished the contest in third place. Dotson didn't mind though. He was able to raise $1,200 for Acadiana Animal Aid, and his sweet pup would still have a spot in the calendar.

Dotson has been a foster parent for Acadiana Animal Aid for about two years. He's cared for about 30 animals and has only had three "foster fails" — meaning he adopted the dogs instead of rehoming them.

Jimmy was his first foster fail. Joni, a chihuahua-terrier mix, was his second. Dotson adopted her a few months before the contest after Jimmy fell in love with Joni.

In October, just after the contest, Joni managed to escape from Dotson's fenced-in yard while playing with Jimmy. Dotson tried to catch Joni, but his pup was hit by a vehicle on Simcoe Street as he called out to her. Dotson scooped her up, thinking she was just in shock but would recover with veterinary care.

Joni died a few minutes later in his arms.

"When we found out that his dog, Joni, was unexpectedly killed, it was devastating to all of us," said Jeanine Foucher, executive director of Acadiana Animal Aid. "As animal lovers and owners, we've all known how it feels."

Foucher immediately reached out to the winner of the contest to see if she'd be willing to donate the coveted cover to Dotson's pups.

Melanie Landry, who volunteers for the nonprofit and serves on the board of directors, immediately agreed.

"The point of the contest is to raise the money, not to get my dog's picture on the cover," Landry said. "Besides that, now I get 30 days to see my dog and not just one day when I first open the calendar."

Landry raised about $4,000 for the nonprofit organization through the contest.

Bo, Landry's 15-year-old chihuahua, is featured for the month of September. Lola, her 11-year-old chihuahua and Franki, her 10-year-old Boston terrier-pug mix, will share the spotlight for December.

Dotson got a call the day after Joni's untimely death with the news that he would now have the cover.

"I felt love from my people," Dotson said. "It felt like everyone was supporting me. It was very eye-opening. They made such a big difference in my life, and I also made a difference in theirs."

Jimmy and Joni, Dotson's first two foster fails, will share the cover of the 2022 calendar.

"It's not just about him losing a pet," Foucher said. "It's about who he is to AAA. He does so much inwardly and outwardly for us. Nonprofits cannot exist without people like Jeremy."

Dotson's third foster fail happened just before Christmas.

Dotson couldn't understand why it was taking so long for someone to adopt a Pitbull mix named Gladys he'd been fostering. As he prepared to bring the snuggly, affectionate pup to an adoption event on Dec. 18, Dotson realized something.

"She was already home," Dotson said. "She was not what I thought I wanted but she is what I needed."

Acadiana Animal Aid's 2022 calendar features local adopted cats, dogs and other pets. The project raised about $12,000 for Acadiana Animal Aid.

A limited number of calendars are still available for $30 at Acadiana Animal Aid or $35 to be shipped outside of the region. Email info@acadianaanimalaid.org to place an order or learn more.