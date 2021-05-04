The City of Kaplan is looking for a new fire chief, after the city council fired Jacob Mathiew, KATC reports.

During the special meeting Monday, the former fire chief says, he was terminated for alleged malfeasance in office. He claims his termination stems from a personal vendetta with Mayor Mike Kloesel.

In an executive session, which was posted to Facebook, the city claims Mathiew violated department policy.

"One of the biggest issues that we have to deal with is the issue of a GPS tracking device that are on all of the city emergency vehicles including the fire chief's city issued pick up truck. At some point, that GPS device was removed from the city owned pick up truck and placed onto the fire chief's personal vehicle,” Kloesel said.

Mathiew, who has been chief for 13 years, doesn't dispute the allegation.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

"It's like I told them in the meeting, I'm supposed to respond to all the calls, I'm always on call. At some point, my truck went in the shop. I took it out of the work truck and put it in my personal truck and just forgot to put it back,” Mathiew said.

He said he plans to fight the termination.

Read the full story.