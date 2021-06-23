The energy in the courtroom was palpably different by the third day of jury selection in an unusual trial with two defendants.

The family and friends of Lafayette professional boxer Brandon Broussard were missing from the gallery. They'd been at every pretrial hearing since Broussard was shot to death in October 2018, but opted take Wednesday morning off as the legal process dragged on.

Judge Royale Colbert had a befuddled look minutes before a new pool of potential jurors walked into his 15th Judicial District courtroom Wednesday morning. He pulled a TV remote out from behind the bench and asked a bailiff to put it in his office. Colbert then turned to the room at large, shook his head and said, "It's been a long week."

Just 10 jurors had been seated by two state prosecutors and two defense attorneys out of the 21-person panels they questioned Monday and Tuesday.

The lawyers began the process again Wednesday with a new panel of 19 prospective jurors in an effort to find four more people for that jury — 12 of whom will deliberate and return four verdicts and two alternates to fill in if necessary.

This case is unusal in that state prosecutors Alisa Gothreaux and Roya Boustany are presenting a joint case against brothers Shavis Toby and Carlos Toby, who each face one count of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, in a single trial.

"I don't know if Lafayette's ever had one of these cases in history," Gothreaux said to prospective jurors Wednesday.

While unusual, the situation is not unique. Joint trials have happened in nearby parishes, Gothreaux said, and possibly in Lafayette Parish, too.

The nature of the case is one reason it's taking three days to select a jury.

Defense attorneys Todd Clemons and Kevin Boshea, representing Carlos Toby and Shavis Toby, respectively, each had 12 strikes against proposed jurors. Gothreaux and Boustany also had a combined 24 strikes against proposed jurors.

In a single-defendant trial, there are half as many available strikes and fewer attorneys to question potential jurors.

"In actuality, it's two trials in one," Clemons told prospective jurors.

The Toby brothers have been jailed without bond since their 2018 arrests. They are accused of conspiring to kill Broussard, who was shot to death in front of his young child.

State prosecutors say the murder happened weeks after Carlos Toby and Broussard fought in a nightclub.

The jury will consider evidence against each of the Toby brothers and return separate verdicts on the two charges each man faces.

"You are the judges," Boshea told prospective jurors. "You won't wear the robe, but you are the judges of fact."

Because second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison, the jury must return a unanimous guilty verdict to convict either defendant.

If four jurors are selected from the third panel, opening statements are expected to begin Wednesday afternoon.