Hospitals across Louisiana experienced a surge in COVID-19 patients over the weekend as the more virulent and transmissible delta strain of the coronavirus rippled across communities that remain unvaccinated.

Coronavirus transmission is sharply accelerating in the seven-parish Acadiana region, with weekly caseloads and hospitalizations increasing at rates comparable to previous surges last winter and one year ago.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 112 inpatients with COVID-19 in Region 4 hospitals as of Sunday, the most since Feb. 4, when the region was in the middle of recovering from the prolonged fall and winter spike.

Statewide, there were 711 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon, the highest number since mid-February, when the state was recovering from a deadly winter surge in cases. That was an increase of 148 patients since Friday.

While the infection and hospitalization rates are not yet approaching the past peak levels, they are entering a now-familiar stage of exponential growth that, if left unchecked, will quickly compete with the worst periods of the pandemic Acadiana has seen.

The surge has prompted one of the region’s primary hospitals, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, to reimpose visitation restrictions. Lourdes is now allowing one pre-selected visitor, or an alternate, per inpatient, among other restrictions. There are some exceptions for end of life and hospice evaluations. All visitors must wear masks and will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms on entry.

The region’s largest system, Ochsner Lafayette General, was reviewing its policies on Monday, according to a spokesperson.

The Sunday hospital census represented a week-over-week increase of 64.7%, nearly matching the average week-over-week increase posted over the past seven days. The average week-over-week increase over the previous seven days was 24.8%.

The fall-winter hospitalization spike peaked in the 220s, or double the current hospitalization rate. If current rates of increase continue, the hospital census will match the previous peak in about two weeks.

The summer 2020 surge was shorter-lived while reaching more severe peak levels. The highest number of people ever hospitalized with COVID-19 in Region 4 was 304 on July 22. It took about three weeks to get to that figure from the low 100s, where the census is now. At that time, southwest Louisiana was considered one of the most intense coronavirus hotspots in the country.

There were an average of 50 inpatients over a 133-day span ending on July 8, when the current hospitalization spike began. The number had dipped into the low 30s, or the lowest levels since the start of the pandemic, as recently as late June.

Newly reported cases started spiking almost immediately following the July 4 weekend. Week-over-week increases in the seven-day Region 4 caseload since then surpass 80%. There had been 960 new cases reported over the last seven days as of Monday. That is about one third of the highest weekly caseloads reported in the previous surges, but, as with hospitalizations, the difference will be made up quickly if the rates of increase do not abate.

The proportion of tests yielding new cases over the last seven days is 8.5%, the highest mark since Jan. 18. That rate is usually in the 2%-4% range in slower transmission periods.