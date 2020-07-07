A Eunice woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday night in St. Landry Parish, according to a statement from Louisiana State Police.
Troopers from Troop I were notified of the crash on US Hwy 190 near Desiree Road at about 9:15 p.m., which killed 34-year-old Jada Elizabeth Boulet of Eunice.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Boulet was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry eastbound on US 190 when, for unknown reasons, her vehicle ran off the roadway. Upon doing so, the Camry struck a culvert and overturned.
Boulet was not restrained at the time of the crash and was ejected. She was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. Impairment is unknown and standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
Troop I has investigated 29 fatal crashes resulting in 32 deaths in 2020.