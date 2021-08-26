Local cities and parishes are making sandbags available to their residents as the potential exists for heavy rainfall over the weekend from a tropical system.
Broussard
- Behind Broussard City Hall - 310 E. Main St.
- Deer Meadow Subdivision - corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street
- Broadview Drive by the Broussard Community Center
Sand and bags are available. Residents must supply their own shovels and manpower.
Open until the threat of heavy rain has passed
Lafayette
- Compost facility location on Dugas Road off University Avenue.
Sand and bags are available. Residents must supply their own shovels and manpower.
New Iberia
- Acadian Ballpark, 401 N. Landry Dr. Enter on Landry, exit on Halphen.
Sand and bags are available. Residents must supply their own shovels and manpower.
St. Martin Parish
Starting Friday, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Ruth Barn, 1035 Ruth Bridge Highway.
- Paul Angelle Park, 2458 Cecilia Sr. High School Road.
- South Barn located, 1011 Capritto 40 Arpent Road.
- Clayton Boudreaux Memorial Park, 1028 Catahoula Highway.
- Lower St. Martin Parish, Stephensville Park and Belle River across from fire station.
Be prepared to fill your own sandbags. Limit 25 per vehicle.
Residents who cannot obtain sandbags because of any sort of disability should contact the Parish’s Office of Emergency Preparedness at 394-2208.