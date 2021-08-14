The Lafayette Police Department will temporarily close The District Event Center after a shootout in the business' parking lot last week left one person dead and another hospitalized.

Police Chief Thomas Glover wrote in a letter to The District on Friday that "grounds for emergency closure have been established" after the Aug. 8 shooting.

"Dozens of shots were fired in rapid succession; this is indicative of a fully automatic or semiautomatic weapon being discharged," Glover wrote. "Chaos erupted due to the large number of patrons who were in the parking lot. The gunfire resulted in one fatality with another individual injured. A Lafayette Police officer was also fired upon."

Glover cited a city ordinance that allows police to shut down a business if it poses an "imminent danger to the health, safety and welfare of the public" and "no other reasonable steps are available to mitigate the danger."

The business will remained closed from 8 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday.

In addition, no events where alcohol is served will be allowed on the premises until "a suitable plan for security and crowd control" is submitted and approved by the police department.

The shooting, which involved multiple parties and eventually a Lafayette Police officer, happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of The District after a concert by Baton Rouge rapper Webbie.

Multiple people were shooting at one another when a Lafayette Police officer who was working security at the nightclub approached a group of people, Gossen said. Someone shot at the officer, who then shot back, Louisiana State Police said.

Dashawn Batiste, 22, of Breaux Bridge, died from gunshot wounds, and a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds during the shootout. The officer, who has not been named, was not injured.