Courtney Granger, the Grammy-nominated fiddler and member of the Pine Leaf Boys, has died at the age of 39.
After more than a decade of serious health problems, Granger died Saturday of a suspected blood clot, according to Pine Leaf Boys front man Wilson Savoy. Granger, who had diabetes, was on dialysis three times a week while awaiting kidney and pancreas transplants.
"Every year, I could see the light leaving him, that spark," Savoy wrote in a Facebook post. "Every now and then, we'd do a gig that he'd really like, and he'd have such a good time, but it's hard to have fun when you're in pain."
Granger is remembered as a fiddler, accordionist, guitarist and vocalist who advocated for traditional Cajun and country music. Those who knew him also describe his sharp wit and sarcasm.
The Eunice native was the great nephew of the late Dewey Balfa, a renowned Cajun fiddler and winner of the National Heritage Fellowship.
Savoy said he started a GoFundMe at the request of Granger's father to offset funeral expenses. About $20,000 had been raised in less than 24 hours.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory also shared his tribute to Granger on social media.
"His energy, sincerity, singing and music touched a generation of young artists, musicians, dancers and lovers of life," Guillory wrote in a Sunday Facebook post. "His time with the Pine Leaf Boys brought a fresh, vibrant feel to our local music community. Our thoughts, prayers and sincere best wishes for his rest, are with Courtney, his family, friends, admirers and all he touched in his shortened life. He will be missed."
Funeral arrangements are pending.
This is a developing story that will be updated.