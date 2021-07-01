A settlement was not reached Wednesday in a legal attempt to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton from city-owned property in downtown Lafayette.
"Settlement discussions were not fruitful today," City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan said Wednesday.
Logan declined further comment, saying he didn't believe he should discuss settlement negotiations publicly at this time.
A source tells The Acadiana Advocate the city made an offer to the United Daughters of the Confederacy at a pre-trial conference last week. The offer reportedly was that the city would pay to relocate the statue to a location approved by the United Daughters. The deadline for the UDC to accept the offer was Wednesday afternoon.
Move the Mindset and others in the community have called for the statue to be removed from public property, where tax dollars pay for upkeep of the grounds on which it stands.
Mouton was a descendant of the founding family of Lafayette. He was a landowner and a slave owner who died fighting for the Confederacy in the Civil War. The United Daughters of the Confederacy commissioned and paid for the statue, erected in 1922 during the Jim Crow era of Black suppression. It was erected in front of what was at the time City Hall.
Logan maintains in court documents filed June 24 that the United Daughters no longer exists and as a result, the 1980 injunction that prohibits removal of the statue should be dismissed. The group has no current documents on file with the Louisiana Secretary of State that would indicate it still exists, he wrote.
The United Daughters of the Confederacy Alfred Mouton chapter "is simply being used as a veil for Jessica McChesney, a former member of the no longer existing" UDC, Logan wrote.
In 1980, when city officials wanted to move the Alfred Mouton statue to the new City Hall on University Avenue, the United Daughters fought the move in court. A settlement was reached in which the city agreed not to move the statue unless it was necessary for something like road construction or if the land is sold. City-Parish officials resurrected the idea in 2016, but backed down on the advice of the city-parish attorney and after the United Daughters threatened to take council members to court.
Sixteen people involved with Move the Mindset in 2019 intervened in the 1980 court case and injunction, attempting once again to have the statue removed. The city of Lafayette also intervened, with Mayor-President Josh Guillory supporting the move. That is the case that is still pending.