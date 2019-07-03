Kevin Naquin has announced his candidacy for the new Lafayette Parish Council District 2 seat.
Naquin, who lives in unincorporated Lafayette Parish near Duson, has represented Lafayette City-Parish Council District 1 since his election in 2012.
Voters in December approved a home rule charter splitting the City-Parish Council into a Lafayette City Council and Lafayette Parish Council. Elections are Oct. 12 and Nov. 16.
Naquin was elected by fellow council members to serve as council chairman in 2014 and 2018 and vice chairman in 2013 and 2017. As chairman, Naquin appointed a citizens committee to review funding needs of the parish. He served on several departmental liaison committees and the parish Council of Governments.
If elected, Naquin said he will continue to push for progress on existing projects and introduce new projects to benefit the district.
He is a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus, and the Scott Business Association. The father of three, Naquin is a musician, coach, and an advocate and fundraiser for pancreatic cancer research.