Parishioners at St. John the Evangelist Cathedral, 515 Cathedral St., will use the ancient exercise of the Way of the Cross to point to contemporary works of mercy in downtown Lafayette. The journey will start at 6 p.m. Friday at the gate to the church’s cemetery, located near the church, and will start after the 5:30 p.m. Mass.
Deacon Adam Conque, who leads communications and evangelization at the Cathedral, and Kristi Guillory Munzing, the museum’s curator and tour coordinator, are organizing the seven-stop eucharistic procession that will highlight the corporal works of mercy — feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty, shelter the homeless, visit the sick, visit prisoners, bury the dead and give alms to the poor — at appropriate places downtown. The journey, which will help participants in their observance of Lent, will take about an hour.
“It’s always good to bring Jesus downtown,” said Conque, “to let him out of the cathedral and let him know what is going on.”
Conque and Munzing said the route will take participants from the Cathedral to West Main, left to Rue Bibliotheque, right to Vermilion and up Jefferson to the Lafayette Science Museum before turning back toward the cathedral. Prayers will be offered at each stop.
They said the idea was that of Very Rev. Chester Arceneaux, rector of the cathedral, who had wanted to do a downtown Way of the Cross for a couple of years. The idea was that not everyone is aware of the ministries located downtown and how they provided works of mercy to the sick, to the homeless, to prisoners, the hungry and the dead.
Along the way, participants will carry the cross and pray. Confession will be available on the route by the Community of Jesus Crucified.
Conque said the downtown Way of the Cross is important because downtown is a place where culture is created in Lafayette and the church, founded in 1821, has “always been a part of this culture.”
“If you are not Catholic or not particularly religious, you can join in,” he said. “Everyone is welcome to participate. What Jesus did on the cross was for everyone. We all have our own reality.”