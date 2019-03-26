An opinion issued Tuesday by the Attorney General's Office opinion says problems with new Lafayette city council district precincts must be corrected through an election of the people, not a council ordinance.

The AG opinion is non-binding and is in conflict with the opinion issued by a four-person city-parish legal team March 8.

The Louisiana Attorney General Office opinion signed by Assistant Attorney General Carey T. Jones on behalf of AG Jeff Landry was issued within 24 hours of a request Monday from state Sen. Bob Hensgens, R-Abbeville, who said some of his voters will not be permitted to vote because of the omitted precincts.

Lafayette Parish voters on Dec. 8 approved a home rule charter amendment splitting the city-parish council into separate city and parish councils for the first time since the two consolidated in 1996. After the election results were certified, it was discovered that district and precinct descriptions and maps for the new districts contained errors, including some city precincts that were omitted.

The council is expected to consider two ordinances Tuesday that would correct the problems. That meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at 705 W. University Ave., Lafayette.

In the AG opinion, Jones cites the amended charter that states the first election of city and parish council members shall be held at the same time as the 2019 elections for governor, which are Oct. 12 and Nov. 16, and shall be held in the districts described in the amended charter. Changes to district boundaries for the first election, he wrote, "may be made only by further amendment to the charter. Such changes cannot be made by ordinance of the governing body."

The city-parish legal team released an analysis of this matter March 8 concluding the "only appropriate and proper" way to correct discrepancies and omissions is through a council ordinance.

The city-parish attorneys cited the existing home rule charter, state law and a past Attorney General opinion that appear to expressly prohibit calling a vote of the people.

Councilman Bruce Conque, one of the authors of the Dec. 8 charter amendment, said Tuesday afternoon none of the precincts affected are in Hensgens' senate district.

"It's disingenuous of the senator to state that the voters disenfranchised are voters he represents," Conque said.

Conque said he plans to vote in favor of the ordinances as submitted that would correct the precincts. If a lawsuit is filed challenging the council action, the council will address it at that time, he said.

If the city and parish council elections proceed as planned, qualifying is Aug. 6-8. If voters are asked to approve a charter amendment to fix the precinct problems, the city and parish council elections in the fall would be postponed.